Robert Lewandowski reveals extent of injury suffered during Barcelona’s El Clasico defeat

Monday’s evening goalless draw against Girona was another match in which Robert Lewandowski failed to find the back of the net. In his last eight matches, the 34-year-old has netted in just one (vs Elche).

However, Lewandowski was perhaps lucky to even play at all in the Catalan derby, having suffered a back injury against Real Madrid in last Wednesday’s humbling 4-0 defeat at Spotify Camp Nou.

The injury occurred after a collision with Eder Militao, and Lewandowski has revealed that he had been floored due to the pain, as per Relevo.

“On Monday morning, when I woke up, I couldn’t walk. During the day, I worked with the physios and improved somewhat. It’s part of football.

“I’m not one of those people who doesn’t play because they feel pain. Today I got up and could walk. I hope to be better for the next game.”

Lewandowski will hope to be back among the goals on Sunday, when Barcelona travel to Madrid to take on Getafe. With three goals between himself and Karim Benzema in the race for the Pichichi, he will hope to get into form as soon as possible.