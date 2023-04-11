Manchester United join race to sign €40m-rated La Liga starlet this summer

The future of Gabri Veiga has been a hot topic in recent months, and will likely continue to be so in the weeks up until the summer transfer window.

Veiga has had an excellent breakthrough season at Celta Vigo, amassing nine goals and three assists so far this campaign. His performances have helped give Celta an outside chance of reaching the European football places, having previously looked like being in a relegation battle.

Veiga is expected to depart Celta this summer, with the La Liga club unable to prevent the 20-year-old, who has a release clause of €40m in his contract, from leaving. Several clubs across Europe are interested in signing him, including Real Madrid.

The Premier League is also a likely destination, and Football Insider (via MD) have reported that Manchester United have entered the race to sign Veiga.

However, it is also reported that Manchester City are set to offer Veiga a bumper contract, believed to be worth €12m a season, in order to tempt the Celta Vigo youngster to the blue side of Manchester this summer.