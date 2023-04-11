Chelsea could be without seven key players for second leg of Real Madrid tie

Real Madrid will harbour strong hopes of retaining their Champions League crown from last season, but they will have difficult matches to contend with if they are to be victorious.

Chelsea stand in their way of reaching yet another Champions League semi-final. The Blues have had a difficult domestic season, but will be fired up as they aim for their second success in three years in the competition.

Chelsea have several quality players have Real Madrid will have to contend with during their quarter-final tie. However, the Premier League side could be without seven of them for the second leg due to suspension.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher and Mykhailo Mudryk would all miss the match at Stamford Bridge if they are cautioned during Wednesday’s first leg, as per MD.

The latter two have been out of the Chelsea side of late, but the other five are integral parts of Frank Lampard’s side. Real Madrid would certainly be boosted if any of them were to miss the second leg of their quarter-final tie.