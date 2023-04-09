“The sensations are not good” – Xavi Hernandez worried about key duo’s injury issues

In recent months, Barcelona have been hit by several injury concerns. Ousmane Dembele pulled up against Girona in January, before Pedri did likewise against Manchester United a month later.

Frenkie De Jong and Andreas Christensen have also suffered injuries in the last couple of weeks, and all four will miss Monday night’s Catalan derby against Girona.

The latter two are expected back soon, and worryingly for Barcelona, Dembele and Pedri’s return dates are still unknown. Speaking ahead of the match against Girona, Xavi Hernandez expressed his concern about the pair’s injuries, as per Relevo.

“The sensations are not good. We don’t want to take any risks. Their feelings will mark their returns.”

With the La Liga title race effectively sown up, especially if Girona are defeated, Barcelona can afford to be patient with the pair’s recoveries. However, it will be a major concern that both have massively exceeded their intended return dates.