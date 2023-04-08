Ousmane Dembele’s Barcelona future in doubt as contract negotiations fall through

Ousmane Dembele’s time as Barcelona has been far from easy, but since Xavi Hernandez took over the reins of the first team, he has started the produce the performances that so many at the club expected from him.

Dembele’s future at Barcelona looked uncertain last summer, before terms were finally agreed in July, albeit only on a two-year deal, meaning that his contract expires at the end of the next season.

Understandably, Barcelona want to tie him down for longer, especially since his release clause drops from €100m to €50m on the 1st of July, once his current deal enters its final year.

Barcelona had hoped to secure Dembele’s renewal in the next few weeks, but it appears that this now won’t be possible, with Sport reporting that talks have been postponed for the time being.

Issues have arisen over monetary issues, mainly from the side of Dembele’s representatives. Barcelona’s financial issues mean that they cannot offer the Frenchman a pay rise for next season, but they intend to do so from the 2024/25 season onwards.

Dembele is reportedly keen to continue his Barcelona career, but his future appears to be less clear now, especially if interested parties look to activate his release clause.