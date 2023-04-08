Barcelona set boundaries in Vitor Roque pursuit as chase ramps up for wonderkid’s signature

Vitor Roque has been a Barcelona target for much of this season. The teenage forward, who recently made his international debut for Brazil, is highly thought of among club officials, who wish to bring him to Catalonia this summer.

However, doing so will be difficult, with several top European sides also interested in signing him from Athletico Paranaense, who are expected to demand a fee of €50m in order to part with Roque this summer.

Barcelona are not willing to pay anywhere near this amount for Roque, according to Sport, with their financial issues meaning that they cannot pay over the odds for signings during this summer’s transfer window.

Barcelona still remain confident of signing Roque, and will hope that the his desire to join them will help reduce the fee that Paranaense are willing to accept.

It comes as Roque’s father, who recently visited the club, requested that Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany travel to Brazil in order to hash out a deal for the 18-year-old.