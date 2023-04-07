Vitor Roque’s father makes request to Barcelona in order to complete signing this summer

Barcelona know their number one target for their forward line this summer, but their issue will be fighting off the competition for a number of Europe’s biggest sides. Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque is set to have his pick of major clubs, provided they pay up.

The Blaugrana ability to do so is under question, but the reporting out of Catalonia is that Athletico PR are willing to find an agreement that fits into Barcelona’s financial needs. That will not be a problem for their rivals.

MD say that Roque’s father has been on a tour of Europe to assess their options, with Milan, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Chelsea are all interested.

A trip to Barcelona was also part of that tour, and the Catalan daily claim that he has requested Barcelona come to Brazil in order to negotiate a deal. His father made the request in the knowledge that Roque is most keen on a move to Barcelona, and they feel that if Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany travel to Curitiba, they will be able to hammer out a deal.

At this point, all of this seems somewhat hypothetical at this point, as Barcelona do not have clarity on their financial situation, nor their buying power at this point. The concern for Barcelona will be that by the time they do, other teams may have moved in for Roque.

Image via Breno Babu/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire