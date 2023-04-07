Xavi ready to push Sergio Busquets over Barcelona renewal

Xavi is preparing for a make-or-break situation over captain Sergio Busquets’ contract extension at Barcelona.

The former Spain international was predicted to make a final call on his plans during the March international break, but no progress was made.

Busquets remains a key player for La Blaugrana, as the experienced leader of Xavi’s young team, and the Catalan coach is keen to retain his former teammate at the Camp Nou.

The 34-year-old’s deal is out of contract at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, with ongoing interest in a free transfer to the MLS, as his Barcelona future remains undecided.

Barcelona are willing to respect Busquets’ request to take his time over a 12-month renewal – plus an option for a further year – but they want the issue resolved this month.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Barcelona want to bring forward their deadline of the end of April, to ensure a decision in made in the coming weeks, with Barcelona potentially confirmed as La Liga champions before May.