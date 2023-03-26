Sergio Busquets’ Barcelona renewal now less certain – MLS offer continues to be a temptation

There had been great hope that Sergio Busquets would sign a renewal at Barcelona, which would see him stay at the club for at least one more season.

However, things are less clear now, with MD reporting that Busquets is unsure on renewing after receiving Barcelona’s latest contract offer, which is considered to be “very low for the player of his status”.

However, Barcelona’s financial predicament means that they are unable to offer much more to the 34-year-old, whose current deal expires at the end of the season. As such, his future at the club has been thrown in doubt.

Busquets is also said to remain very interested by playing in the MLS, and has two offers on the table, from Inter Miami and Toronto FC. Both would be offering him significantly more money than what Barcelona are.

Busquets has yet to come to a final decision, but he is expected to do so in the coming weeks. However, Barcelona may have to face up to the possibility of losing their captain ahead of next season.