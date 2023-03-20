Sergio Busquets tipped to make Barcelona future call this month

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets could make a final decision on his future at the club during this month’s international break.

Busquets is still a vital player for La Blaugrana this season, as the experienced leader of Xavi’s squad, with Catalan coach determined to keep his former teammate at the Camp Nou.

The 34-year-old’s deal expires at the end of the 2022/23 season, with interest in a free transfer from the MLS, despite his ongoing preference to stay in Barcelona.

His agent Josep Maria Orobitg is rumoured to be in talks with the club over a 12 month extension, with an additional one year add-on, based on his game time next season.

Negotiations are ongoing, with Barcelona aiming to make a reduced salary offer for the veteran, despite his role as captain.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Busquets will use the week off for to assess his options, with Lionel Messi’s next move also a potential factor his thinking.