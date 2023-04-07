Barcelona set meeting with La Liga officials to work out Lionel Messi signing

Barcelona are set to meet with La Liga in order to make the signing of Lionel Messi an economic possibility this summer.

As per Sport, the Catalan side are getting their house in order, in an attempt to make the deal work. La Liga have declared that the they will need to reduce their wage bill by €200m as recently as February.

A team of Barcelona officials led by Mateu Alemany will meet with their La Liga counterparts in order to present a viability plan for the signing of Lionel Messi in the coming weeks. Only once they have the league’s permission will they make an offer for Messi.

This could take weeks and may well only be resolved in mid-May, but Barcelona will not make an offer until the Argentine’s separation from Paris Saint-Germain is clear. It should also be said relations between La Liga and Barcelona are not good, as both Presidents Joan Laporta and Javier Tebas take shots at each other.

Currently it is thought that talks between Messi and PSG are on hold, as both parties evaluate their position, despite earlier intentions to extend his deal. Barcelona Vice-President Rafa Yuste recently declared in public that the Blaugrana want to bring Messi back to the club.