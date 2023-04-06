Karim Benzema’s resurgence post-World Cup underlined with Europe-leading statistic

Karim Benzema’s season has been curtailed at times due to various injuries problems, but Real Madrid will hope that they are behind him now, with just a few weeks left of this campaign.

Benzema’s form has been affected by these stoppages, but he looks to be firmly in his stride now. In Wednesday evening’s Clasico, the Frenchman netted his second hat-trick in four days, having also scored three times against Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Benzema also provided the assist for Vinicius Junior’s opener against Barcelona, which has taken his number of goal involvements post-World Cup to 24 (19 goals, 5 assists). As per Sport, he leads European football’s major leagues in this regards, although only jointly, as Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford also has 24.

Vinicius followed close behind, with 20 goal involvements (10 goals, 10 assists), which has underlined how important both he and Benzema are to Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti will hope that Benzema and Vinicius can continue their excellent form until the end of the season, with the Copa del Rey and Champions League both up for grabs for Real Madrid.