WATCH: Real Madrid lead on aggregate as Karim Benzema makes it 2-0 against Barcelona

Real Madrid are showing their strengths now, as they have come from behind on aggregate to lead in the space of five minutes against Barcelona in their Copa del Rey semi-final tie.

Xavi Hernandez’s side led 1-0 from the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, and they had the better of the play for the majority of the first half, but they went in at half time behind on the night courtesy of a Vinicius Jr finish.

Benzema now has Real Madrid’s second of the game, which has put them 2-1 up on aggregate. The Frenchman was afforded lots of time on the edge of the Barcelona box to place the ball beyond Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

KARIM BENZEMA MAKES IT 2-0! REAL MADRID HAVE TURNED THIS TIE ON ITS HEAD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dNRR6SHnqX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 5, 2023

You cannot give Benzema that kind of space in front of goal!! 🙌 The Real Madrid captain puts his side in the lead in this two-legged tie with this gorgeous finish! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BNfFGY5O0j — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2023

Real Madrid could not have dreamed for a better start to the second half, and they will now firmly believe that they can reach the final of the Copa del Rey, where they would face Osasuna.