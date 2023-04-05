WATCH: Vinicius Jr shocks Spotify Camp Nou to give Real Madrid the lead against Barcelona

Real Madrid needed the first goal in their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Barcelona, after losing the first leg, and that’s exactly what they have got.

Despite the scenario, Barcelona started as the brighter team, despite Real Madrid needing to force the initiative. David Alaba produced a big block to start Xavi Hernandez’s side taking the lead on the night, while at the other end, Ronald Araujo did similar to deny Vinicius Jr.

Luckily for Real Madrid, they have the goal that they needed, and it has come right on half time. Vinicius’ shot was miraculously blocked on the line by Jules Kounde, but the ball did roll over the line before Karim Benzema made sure anyway.

WHAT A COUNTER FROM REAL MADRID! BENZEMA GIVES THEM A 1-0 LEAD IN EL CLASICO AFTER A WILD SEQUENCE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/j4OfdLTSXg — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 5, 2023

Was it Vinicius or Benzema? 🤔 Real Madrid won't care who! Los Blancos go into the break 1-0 up at the Spotify Camp Nou!! ⚪️🟣 pic.twitter.com/NGj3lTznBS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2023

Barcelona will be disappointed to have ceded their first leg advantage, having had the better of the play in the first half. However, they will be buoyed by the fact that they conceded first in their last meeting against Real Madrid, before coming back to win 2-1.