Sergio Busquets aiming to set individual record during Copa del Rey Clasico

Sergio Busquets has been an incredible servant for Barcelona. He made his first team debut under Pep Guardiola in 2009, and has since gone on to make over 700 appearances in the famous Blaugrana shirt.

47 of those matches have been against Real Madrid, which makes him the record appearance maker in Clasicos, and that number is expected to reach 48 on Wednesday evening when the two titans clash in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie.

Busquets could look to add another individual record during the showdown clash. As per Diario AS, a Barcelona victory would be the 34-year-old’s 24th victory against Real Madrid, which would be a record for any player in terms of wins against Los Blancos.

Busquets is currently tied on 23 with his former teammate Dani Alves, but he will hope to take the record outright in what could be his final appearance in an El Clasico fixture.

Busquets’ contract at Barcelona expires this summer, and as of yet, there has been no agreement to extend his deal in Catalonia. If it is his final appearance against Real Madrid, Busquets will want to bow out in style.

