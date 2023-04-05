Real Madrid hoping to snap 61-year Barcelona record in Copa del Rey Clasico

Barcelona have a 1-0 advantage going into the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final with Real Madrid. At Camp Nou, they will fancy their chances of making it through to the final against Osasuna, if precedent is anything to go by.

As per MD, the Blaugrana have not lost a knockout tie when taking a lead back to Camp Nou in 61 years. The last time that happened was against Real Madrid in 1962, in what was then known as the Copa del Generalissimo.

Barcelona, managed by legend Ladislao Kubala, had won 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu with a goal from Eulogio Martinez. In the return leg, Los Blancos ran out 3-1 victors, with goals from Paco Gento, Ferenc Puskas and Luis del Sol outscoring the singular effort from Pereda for Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are also hoping to snap a three-game losing streak to Barcelona this season. With the La Liga title race seemingly settled, the match is set colour the final months of the season for both sides.