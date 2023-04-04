Xavi Hernandez repeatedly rebuffs questions on Caso Negreira, Javier Tebas and referees

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has repeatedly stonwalled a number of questions on referees, El Caso Negreira and in general the considerable amount of reports coming out about Barcelona’s activities off the pitch.

Xavi had two questions before the potential UEFA ban was brought up.

“Issues beyond sport do not enter the locker room. In there we don’t talk about UEFA, Negreira or Tebas. They will come wanting revenge and we have to show that we can beat them. The rest is not our concern and we cannot control it.”

On Javier Tebas, Xavi said he did not have a relationship with the La Liga President, who called on Barcelona to explain themselves on El Caso Negreira yesterday.

“I don’t know him. I’m not lucky enough to know him. We’ve met twice and I don’t have a clear opinion.”

In general, he said he was unaware of the media noise surrounding the club currently.

“I don’t know because I don’t read anything and I listen to very little. We value things from within. The president, who is our boss, is happy. What does it matter what others say? Nothing should distract us. Anyone can see that we are better than last year.”

He was also asked about a series recent reports on Real Madrid TV, that claim they have been the victim of bias against them from certain referees.

“I’ve talked a lot about the referees. I wouldn’t like to win a game by cheating. I want to win, but legally. It’s not worth talking about the referees. Sometimes they get it right, sometimes they get it wrong. I don’t even like it when they help me. I always want to win legally.”

It was put to him that the appointment of Munuera Montero had not gone down well in Madrid. Yet Xavi had no opinion on him.

“I don’t like it or dislike him. Let him do his best and try to be fair.”

If there was a certain degree of frustration about transfers in his last press conference, Xavi highlighting that they are close to winning things, Xavi was careful to avoid any statements of opinion one way or another. This season a significant part of his job has been protecting his players from the noise surrounding the club.