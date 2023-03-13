Real Madrid TV release slam report on former Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez following criticism

Real Madrid stepped up their involvement in the El Caso Negreira, as they confirmed they would be present for the proceedings against Barcelona as an injured party over the weekend. And it appears their media wing are fully on board.

Over the weekend, Real Madrid TV released a slam piece on Carlos Clos Gomez, who refereed in La Liga for 11 years between 2006 and 2017. He is now head of VAR. The video report shows Clos Gomez’s perceived errors that damaged Real Madrid in games.

Hace falta difundir el vídeo que ha hecho Real Madrid TV para denunciar los arbitrajes que hemos sufrido con Clos Gomez (Jefe del VAR) y ex árbitro:pic.twitter.com/ZreL7LyCLR — SrNaninho (@SrNaninho) March 10, 2023

The evening that followed, Cadena SER analyst and former referee Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez criticised Real Madrid TV, saying it was ‘undignified for a club that calls itself the best in the world’, and noting that they must have had permission to do so from President Florentino Perez.

In response, Real Madrid then put together and released a similar style of video on Iturralde himself.

El nuevo vídeo de Real Madrid TV sobre los arbitrajes de Iturralde González en contra del Real Madrid. Hay que difundirlo 🔄 pic.twitter.com/o2jVeRUUGv — SrNaninho (@SrNaninho) March 12, 2023

Iturralde would then respond to that video by claiming that he was only ever pressured after a match by one President, and it was Florentino Perez.

It seems hard to imagine that these two reports have appeared independently of Los Blancos’ increased involvement in El Caso Negreira, and subsequently Iturralde’s comments. Of course, it is tricky to take these videos seriously as any evidence of bias against Real Madrid unless they detail all of the errors that both referees committed in their favour too.