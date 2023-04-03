Javier Tebas responds to Barcelona and threatens legal action over false evidence accusations

La Liga President Javier Tebas has demanded an official rectification from La Vanguardia for their accusations against him and La Liga made on Monday morning.

The Catalan paper, which has previously received payments from Barcelona as part of Barcagate, published headline story on Monday accusing La Liga and its President of presenting false evidence against the club as part of the Caso Negreira revelations.

They say that La Liga submitted evidence designed to incriminate former Presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, when the names ‘Josep Maria’ and ‘Rosell’ were mentioned. Tebas responded to the story from La Vanguardia calling it fake.

On Monday afternoon Barcelona released a strongly worded statement asking for Tebas to resign over the matter, speaking of his obsession, manifest dislike and campaign against the club.

Tebas then directly mentioned Barcelona in a tweet, where he published an official letter to La Vanguardia demanding a rectification.

.@FCBARCELONA_ES, antes de presentar el escrito a la Fiscalía, la asesoría jurídica de @laliga informó a la Comisión Delegada del pasado 21 de febrero, del contenido del escrito y sus documento. Derecho de rectificación solicitado a la @LaVanguardia.👇 Aclarado y ¿vosotros? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HwkWl1Hpz1 — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) April 3, 2023

“@FCBARCELONA_ES, before submitting the brief to the Prosecutor’s Office, the legal counsel of @laliga informed the Delegate Commission on February 21, of the content of the brief and its documents. Right of rectification requested to

@LaVanguardia Clarified and you?”

It quotes the original documents sent to the Prosecutor’s Office, saying they were submitting the document, ‘without any intention of speculation, nor does it represent an accusation against anyone in particular.’

The official letter demands that La Vanguardia publish a rectification of their article in all of the same places and with the same prominence as the original, making it clear the article has been changed, within the space of three days.

The letter ends threatening the use of legal tools at their disposal should La Vanguardia fail to comply. The battle between Tebas and Barcelona over El Caso Negreira looks set to rumble on for a while, with both having asked the other to resign.