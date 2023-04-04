Espanyol hoping to pinch director away from rivals Barcelona to kickstart new era

On Monday, Espanyol sacked Diego Martinez after a run of four straight defeats left the Catalan side inside the La Liga relegation places, with just 11 matches left of the season.

Less than 24 hours later, they replaced him with Luis Garcia, who was a player for Los Pericos for six years during his playing days. Espanyol will hope he can keep them up this season, before attempting a rebuild in the summer.

That rebuild already appears to be in motion, at least in terms of staffing. After Garcia’s appointment, Espanyol are now looking to replace current Sporting Director Domingo Catoira with David Fernandez, as per Diario AS.

Fernandez is current as Espanyol’s city rivals Barcelona, where he operates as a right-hand man to Mateu Alemany, who is Director of Football at the Blaugrana.

Fernandez has also been at Real Madrid, where he was an successful member of their scouting department. He could now make the next step in his career by taking on one of the most prominent roles at Espanyol.

Image via David Ramirez