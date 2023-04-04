Carlo Ancelotti explains why he is unlikely to change systems against Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is unlikely to change his formation against Barcelona on Wednesday night, as he does not feel the benefits outweigh the disadvantages. Los Blancos have been defeated in their last three meetings with Barcelona, leading some to question whether Ancelotti might change system ahead of the match.

However in the return leg of their Copa del rey semi-final, Real Madrid have the task of overturning a 1-0 deficit too. He was asked if he might include any surprises in order to surprise the Blaugrana.

“Yes, it’s an option… but we also have to assess that we’ve done well in the last few games. We don’t only look at the result when it’s positive. In the last two we’ve competed and in the last one we were close to winning. It could be a different line-up and maybe not. We want to play a complete game, but the idea is the same because I think the last two haven’t gone badly.”

He would go on to explain that he did ‘not want his side to go crazy’, highlighting that a complete match is the most important thing.

In his mind, changes were more likely ot make his players uncomfortable rather than the opposition.

“It’s difficult to change the system after working on the same system all year. You also have to take into account that you’re changing it for your players too. Perhaps small details are where you can surprise your opponent, little things. In general, a system change will only surprise you though, and it is not advisable.”

Ancelotti has a point that Los Blancos have been in both of their last two games against Barcelona, and can perhaps count themselves unlucky to lose at the Santiago Bernabeu. Equally, they have struggled to create danger for Barceloan of late.

The Italian is under pressure to knock out Barcelona following a succession of poor results against the Blaugrana. Losing would hand Barcelona a shot at a domestic treble, as well as placing all of Real Madrid’s hopes of success on the Champions League.