Barcelona have history on their side as they target seeing off Real Madrid to reach Copa del Rey final

Barcelona will hope to take a huge step towards securing a domestic treble on Wednesday, when they face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie at Spotify Camp Nou.

Xavi Hernandez’s side already have the Spanish Super Cup sown up, while La Liga looks all but secured after they opened up a 12-point gap in recent weeks.

Barcelona are in a good position to reach the final, as they are 1-0 up from the first leg. Eder Militao’s own goal separated the sides at the Santiago Bernabeu, and that advantage means that history is on the Blaugrana’s side in their pursuit of reaching the final.

As per MD, Barcelona have not lost a two-legged tie, in which the second leg has been at home, where they have been leading from the first leg since the 1961/62 season. However, on that occasion it was Real Madrid that defeated them, and there are parallels to this season’s clash, as Barcelona led 1-0 from the first leg, but they lost 3-1 at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona will hope there is not a repeat of that result 52 years later, as Xavi looks to cap off an excellent first full season in charge with a treble.