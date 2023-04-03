Florentino Perez visits Real Madrid dressing room ahead of El Clasico showdown

Real Madrid will go head-to-head with Barcelona on Wednesday night as they look to save one of their titles this season, knowing they must overturn a 1-0 deficit at Camp Nou.

They could barely have warmed up in better fashion though, with a 6-0 victory over Real Valladolid. Carlo Ancelotti went for an attacking line-up including four forwards, which paid dividends. Karim Benzema returned to form with a six-minute hat-trick – if the Frenchman is at his best, it will significantly improve their chances of going through.

According to Defensa Central, via Superdeporte, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez descended to the dressing room to encourage his players ahead of El Clasico. While congratulating all of the players, he had special praise for Benzema.

“Karim, I’m serious… At this level and with these goals you’ve scored, we’ll come back in the Cup on Wednesday. We can do it,” he supposedly said to Benzema, who has been a long-time favourite of Perez.

There is speculation over whether Perez will be at Camp Nou to provide encouragement again. With relations strained between Barcelona and Real Madrid over El Caso Negreira, Perez did not attend the last El Clasico for first time in two decades. It may have influenced his decision to speak to the players ahead of the tie.