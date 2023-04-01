Barcelona open to swap deals in the summer, two clubs being studied in particular

Barcelona’s financial predicament is well-known, as is the expectance that incomings will be difficult this summer, with transfer fees unlikely to be able to be paid.

Free transfers will be pursued by Barcelona officials, but it won’t be the only avenue that is explored this summer, despite the club’s problems.

Sport report that Barcelona are open to doing swap deals this summer, as they look to improve Xavi Hernandez’s squad, while also moving on those who have no future at the club. Namely, the possibility of deals with two other teams in being looked into: Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan.

Both clubs have registered interest in Barcelona players in the past. Atletico have been linked with Sergino Dest and Ferran Torres, while Inter were strongly rumoured to be keen on bringing Franck Kessie back to Italy. The Nerazzurri have also been linked with Jordi Alba.

In terms of arrivals, Barcelona have been credited with an interest in Yannick Carrasco, whom they reported have an option to buy this summer, as well as Marcelo Brozovic. Inter have similar financial woes to the Blaugrana, meaning that a swap deal would be a preferred deal for them, and it could play into Barcelona’s hands too.

Barcelona still want to bring in funds this summer, as they target balancing the books ahead of next season, but other avenues are a possibility as they seek reinforcements for Xavi’s squad.

Image via Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images