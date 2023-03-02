Barcelona midfielder now being courted by Tottenham Hotspur as well as Inter

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie is finally getting some game time at Camp Nou, following a spate of injuries, but it has not calmed speculation over his future at the club.

If the messages coming out of Catalonia were adamant that he would be remaining in situ in January, those messages are a little less strong about the Ivorian’s future beyond the summer.

Inter have been consistently linked with Kessie, who still looks less than natural in the Barcelona midfield, despite evidence that he can be very useful to Xavi Hernandez. Sport now say that Tottenham Hotspur are now looking at Kessie too. Xavi will make a decision on Kessie once the season finishes.

He only arrived last summer on a free from Milan, but with the financial squeeze on Barcelona, it would not be entirely surprising to see them take advantage of the interest for a player that while perhaps useful, is ultimately expendable.