Arsene Wenger reveals his pick to win the World Cup in Qatar

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has selected the team that he believes will become world champions in Qatar.

The Frenchman, who is now the director of World Football Development at FIFA, has also identified the key area in which he thinks that will be crucial for teams at the World Cup.

According to MD, Wenger has highlighted the importance of good wingers among the remaining teams, and how they could be important in determining who walks away with the World Cup trophy.

“The teams with better wingers have more chances to win the World Cup. The wingers are key, you have to get these players to take advantage of that area of the pitch. France is among them. It’s going to be dangerous until the end.”

Wenger was also keen to emphasise how successful the World Cup has been so far, despite the negativity surrounding the competition being held in Qatar.

“There is enormous interest in this World Cup, despite all the negative publicity we have heard. In addition, architecturally, those in Qatar are the best stadiums I have seen in my life.”