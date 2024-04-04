Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger attends training session with Spanish giants

Iconic Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was in Madrid on Thursday, and rather than take in the sights of the Spanish capital, decided to take in two training sessions.

In the morning he was spotted at the Atletico Madrid training ground in Majadahonda, where he conversed with compatriot Antoine Griezmann. Prior, he had coffee with Diego Simeone in an informal chat, as per MD.

Therefter he appeared at Valdebebas, where Real Madrid train, and was seen taking photos with Jude Bellingham.

Wenger is in town on FIFA business, with Vice-President Fatma Samoura for the next few days. FIFA are due to meet with the Spanish Government and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to discuss the recent legal cases involving the latter, and the preparations for the 2030 World Cup. Wenger is part of the innovation committee at FIFA in charge of suggesting new roles and changes to the game, as well as evaluating the current practice.

