French President Emmanuel Macron to lobby Florentino Perez for Paris Olympics

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged clubs in France and Europe to release their players for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, including of course Kylian Mbappe. Ahead of a potential move to Real Madrid, Mbappe’s desire to play in the Olympics is thought to be a sticking point between the two parties.

Los Blancos are reportedly using his desire to feature in the Olympics as a bargaining chip in the final stages of talks, although it is agreed that he will join the club. Meanwhile Real Madrid have sent the French Football Federation a message saying they have no intention to release their players for the games, with Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga also candidates to play.

Macron explained that he would do what was necessary to ensure that France had a competitive team.

“We are going to do everything possible to have a competitive team, I have confidence in the French and European clubs.”

“Exactly, when I talked about European clubs, I was referring to that,” he commented, being deliberately sarcastic.

He was clear that he wanted Mbappe there though, wherever he was traveling from.

“I have not talked about this with him, but I hope his club allows it. We have the Euros before, that’s the problem. I think the clubs have to give in so we can have a great show. That is one of my fears,” he told RMC, as carried by MD.