Bayern Munich and Manchester United prepare to make final push to sign Frenkie de Jong

Bayern Munich and Manchester United are preparing a final push to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona according to Mundo Deportivo. United, despite the fact they’ve just signed Casemiro from Real Madrid, are still keen on signing the Dutchman. Bayern want to bring in the 25-year-old on a season-long loan.

United recorded a remarkable victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday evening, winning 2-1 and thoroughly outperforming their illustrious visitors. Casemiro was presented to the crowd before the game on a positive night for the club.

Ten Hag, apparently, has decided in conjunction with the board at United that they still need to bring in two more high-quality additions this summer – one midfielder and one forward. Bayern, on the other hand, want to repeat the operation they used to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona in the 2019/20 season – a loan with a purchase option included. They paid €8.5m for that loan.