Sergi Darder’s latest assist concretes his excellent season even further

Sergi Darder picked up an assist for Wu Lei’s winning goal for Espanyol today, the 8th time he’s played the decisive pass for a goal this season. The 28 year old also has 3 goals to his name.

That’s a solid return by anyone’s standards. But it’s especially notable given that he had 7 assists over his previous 6 seasons combined.

This Espanyol team is better than some of those he played in before, but it’s also a credit to his individual performances this season.

After being known a true wonderkid in his early days, Darder bounced around Europe before finally coming back home to Espanyol where he’s really stepped up his game this year as part of a pretty slick unit under the increasingly impressive Vicente Moreno.

He spoke earlier this year about his mental health issues, so it’s great to see him doing well. He is finally starting to fulfil the potential we’ve heard so much about over the years.