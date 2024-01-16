Girona considering January move for ex-Espanyol midfielder struggling for playing time in La Liga

In order to give themselves the best chance of keeping pace with Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, Girona are targeting multiple signings during the winter transfer window. On their shopping list is a new midfielder, as there is a distinct lack of depth in the engine room of Michel Sanchez’s squad.

As per Catalunya Radio (via Sport), Girona have identified their top midfield target, and it is someone that is all too familiar with Catalonia: Sergi Darder. The former Espanyol man has struggled for regular playing time at Mallorca this season, and a move to Girona could allow him to kick-start his season.

Girona are proposing a loan until the end of the season, which would include a mandatory buy option if they manage to qualify for the Champions League. At this stage, that looks very likely, and Darder would certainly help their efforts.

Darder would be an excellent signing for Girona, simply put. He excelled in a poor Espanyol side last season, and a return to Catalonia could well see him return to that level – Michel and his staff would certainly hope so, anyway.