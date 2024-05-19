The penultimate weekend of the 2023/24 La Liga season wrapped up the final European and relegation spots.

Real Sociedad have clinched a UEFA Europa League spot with Real Betis in the UEFA Europa Conference League with Cadiz ending up in the drop zone.

Real Betis 0-2 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad’s trip to Real Betis was effectively a playoff for sixth place with Athletic Club in fifth as the other Europa League qualifier.

Brais Mendez crashed home a superb free kick to get the ball rolling for La Real in Andalucia before Mikel Merino doubled their advantage before the break.

THAT'S how you take a free-kick 🫡 Brais Méndez with a spectacular strike for Real Sociedad against Real Betis 👏 pic.twitter.com/WAilDiPU5I — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 19, 2024

Real Betis rallied after the restart but their chances of revival were ended by Abde Ezzalzouli’s disastrous penalty miss.

La Real will now make it a Basque double in the Europa League next season with Real Betis landing the Europa Conference League spot in seventh.

Cadiz 0-0 Las Palmas

Cadiz needed a win in their final home game of the season, up against Las Palmas, to stand a chance of top fight survival.

With results elsewhere going against them, Cadiz were denied a goal before the break by VAR, and they failed to build on that after the restart.

Victor Chust’s late red card ensured a stalemate for Cadiz as they return to the second tier for the first time since 2019/20.

Mallorca 2-2 Almeria

Cadiz’s relegation came alongside Mallorca just doing enough to secure a 2-2 home draw against rock bottom Almeria.

Mallorca are now four points above Cadiz, but a win for the latter would have tightened the gap to two, with the pair level in their head to head record.

The hosts were trailing in the closing stages, as fans kept a close eye on Cadiz’s result, before veteran midfielder Sergi Darder netted an equaliser to squeeze them over the line.

Images via Getty Images