Atletico Madrid’s president reveals he wants to play Real Madrid in the Champions League final

Atletico Madrid proved there’s life left in La Liga yet when they knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening, winning the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

Los Rojiblancos had outplayed the Premier League side in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano but only managed to come away with a 1-1 draw. Joao Felix had given them the lead only for Anthony Elanga to equalise for United inside the final ten minutes.

But no such equaliser came on Tuesday. This time it was Brazilian wing-back Renan Lodi who scored the decisive goal, scoring a back-post header four minutes before the half-time break.

The result is huge for Atletico given how trying their season has been. Despite their status as La Liga champions they’ve failed to impress and find themselves battling for a place in the top four rather than the title. But now, thanks to a tough and resilient performance, they can dream of European glory.

Speaking after the game to Cope in comments carried by Marca, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo was asked by Juanma Castano whether he’d like to draw their great rivals Real Madrid in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

“Man,” Cerezo replied. “I’d prefer to play Real Madrid in the final. Let’s see if we can be third time lucky. But if we get Real Madrid in the quarter-final we’ll have to respect the result of the draw. The important thing is that there are Spanish clubs there.”