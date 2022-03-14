Carlo Ancelotti has issued a fitness update ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Mallorca.

Los Blancos have the chance to move 10 points ahead of second-placed Sevilla, who slipped up again over the weekend.

Ancelotti’s men have the wind in their sails, winning their last four games, including that superb comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

It’s already pretty clear that Real Madrid are well on their way to winning the La Liga title.

Sevilla continue to falter, and with only 10 games remaining after Monday night’s clash with Mallorca, if they can move 10 points clear, it might all-but seal the deal as we head down the final stretch.

The one enemy Real Madrid do have is tiredness, still competing on two fronts, and having also won the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

But Ancelotti has confirmed that there is no tiredness in camp at this point, deeming everyone available for the clash with Mallorca.

“Everyone is available. Everyone can play,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“I don’t see any player being tires, so if I make changes it is because of the type of game and planning, not for tiredness.”