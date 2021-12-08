WATCH: Thomas Mueller fires Bayern Munich into a 34th minute lead against Barcelona

Barcelona face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in a do-or-die Champions League clash this evening. Barcelona need to win to make it to the last 16 of the competition. If they don’t, and Benfica beat Dynamo Kyiv in the other group’s other game, the Blaugrana will be headed for the Europa League.

It’s a daunting task. Bayern went into the game top of Group E, with five wins from five. Barcelona were second, on seven points, while Benfica are third, on five. Given memories of the infamous 8-2 beating Bayern gave Barcelona in Lisbon back in 2020 are still seared in the club’s consciousness, it will be quite the feat if Xavi’s men can emerge victorious.

Barcelona started brightly and carved out a couple of interesting chances, but it was Bayern that struck first blood in the 34th minute. Roberto Lewandowski set up Thomas Mueller, who used an accurate header to score his 50th Champions League goal.