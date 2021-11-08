Barcelona could be without star man Ansu Fati for one of the defining games of their season.

Fati suffered another injury setback on Saturday as Barca gave away a three-goal lead to draw at Celta Vigo.

The young striker actually scored in the clash, but he later pulled up with a hamstring injury.

This is the second setback for Fati since his serious knee injury, which kept him out for just under a year.

This is Fati’s first hamstring injury since the blow, but such injuries are very common after serious knee problems.

Nevertheless, it’s a big blow for Barcelona – as well as Spain – with the 18-year-old now set to miss around three weeks of action.

And that puts him at doubt of missing a defining Champions League clash with Benfica.

Barca face the Portuguese side on November 23 at Camp Nou, knowing they need to win if they want to progress, set to face Bayern Munich away from home in their final game.

In fact, a win for Barca would guarantee them progression, while a draw would not be enough due to Barca’s 3-0 defeat to Benfica in the return fixture.

Currently two points of head, if Xavi Hernandez‘s men draw with Benfica and lose their final game with Bayern, and if Benfica win their final game against Dynamo Kyiv, it is the Portuguese side who would progress due to head-to-head points.

Fati is now in doubt for that huge game, ruled out. in theory, until November 27, when Barca will face Villarreal away from home.

That means Fati is unlikely to play, but it will depend on how quickly he can manage his recovery and whether the club want to risk him again.