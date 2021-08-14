Gareth Bale makes Real Madrid La Liga return against Alaves

Gareth Bale makes his first La Liga start for Real Madrid since June 2020 in tonight’s 2021/22 season opener away at Alaves.

The Welsh international returned to Madrid this summer after spending the 2020/21 campaign on loan back at former side Tottenham with 12 months remaining on his contract at the club.

New Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti has named the 32-year-old in an attacking starting team in the Basque Country alongside the fit again Eden Hazard.

Ancelotti has named the strongest line up available to him with midfield lynchpin Fede Valverde passing a late fitness test in time to travel and start at the Estadio Mendizorroza.

Summer signing David Alaba also takes his place in central defence, on his competitive debut for the club, as Ancelotti kicks off his second spell in charge in the Spanish capital.

REAL MADRID STARTING LINE UP V ALAVES

Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Casemiro, Modric, Valverde; Bale, Benzema, Hazard