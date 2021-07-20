Kylian Mbappe begins moves to leave Paris Saint-Germain

The Kylian Mbappe saga is entering a pivotal few days according to Diario AS.

The Frenchman is expected to return to Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday to begin pre-season, despite three times refusing to renew his deal at the Parc des Princes.

Talks on his future weren’t held over the summer, instead postponed to after Euro 2020; that time has come.

France went into Euro 2020 as favourites, but fell in the last 16 to Switzerland. They lost on penalties and Mbappe missed the decisive kick, inviting criticism and fuelling a desire to leave for long-term suitors Real Madrid.

The day after their exit, Mbappe called two PSG officials to communicate that he wouldn’t be renewing his contract with the club, which expires next summer.

PSG are doing their best to assemble a competitive team capable of winning the Champions League.

Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi have all been added to an already strong roster, with a move for Paul Pogba also mooted in the French press.

Mbappe has communicated that he’s willing to play out the final season of his contract and leave the club on a free next summer, although sources close to the player have also indicated that he expects Madrid to take action at this decisive moment.