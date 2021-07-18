Here are your Spanish football headlines for Sunday, July 18.

Varane has ‘one foot’ at United

Raphael Varane has ‘one foot’ in Manchester ahead of a proposed move to United this summer, according to Diario AS.

It’s claimed it’s now very much accepted by the player and Real Madrid that a transfer will go ahead amid an unanswered contract extension offer from Los Blancos.

Lenglet mission

Barcelona have decided to loan out Clement Lenglet for the current season.

According to Sport, Lenglet is not likely to get a look-in at centre-back this season and that will lead Barca to loan him out with a view to selling permanently down the line.

Aguero’s new role

Sergio Aguero is set to play a bigger role than expected at Barcelona.

It was reported earlier this summer than the new Barca signing would play a ‘supplementary’ role due to his age and injury history.

But with Ousmane Dembélé out until at least October, Mundo Deportivo report that Koeman sees a big role for Aguero ahead of the start of the season.