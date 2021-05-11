Levante and Barcelona name starting lineups for crucial clash in La Liga title race

The title battle for La Liga has entered the final three games, with Barcelona the first of the contenders to do battle in this matchday. The Blaugrana travel to Levante for a late Tuesday evening kick-off, and will go momentarily top should they pull off a win. They’re currently third in the table, level on points with Real Madrid and two off Atletico Madrid. Levante are in 14th, between Alaves and Valencia.

Ronald Koeman opted for what looked like a 3-5-2 shape before kick-off, starting Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal behind a back three of Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet. The midfield three will be composed of Pedri, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong, with Ousmane Dembele and Jordi Alba on either flank. Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann will lead the line in the final third.

Barcelona host Celta Vigo this Sunday before closing out the campaign with a trip to the Basque Country to face Eibar. Levante travel to the outskirts of the Spanish capital to lock horns with Getafe next before hosting Cadiz on the final day of the season.