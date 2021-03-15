Barcelona Huesca

Barcelona v Huesca confirmed team news: Lionel Messi equals club record

It is top against bottom in Monday’s La Liga action as Barcelona take on basement side Huesca at the Camp Nou.

Unsurprisingly, Lionel Messi will play for the home side which means that the Argentine superstar equals the all-time club record appearances, currently held by former captain Xavi Hernandez.

Tonight will be the 767th time that Messi lines up for the Blaugrana, while he is currently on a club record 659 goals and counting for the first team.

He will be playing in an attacking trident alongside Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele with Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets likely to be in a midfield three in a 4-3-3 formation.

Sergino Dest and Oscar Mingueza both start for the hosts, with Ronald Araujo only fit enough for a place on the bench.

Huesca – who desperately need points in their relegation battle – line up in a 3-5-2 formation with Rafa Mir and Escriche upfront.

Posted by

Tags Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.