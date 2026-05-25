No doubt across Argentina there was a collective intake of breath when Lionel Messi exited what was supposed to be his final Inter Miami game before the World Cup this summer, with a moody look. The 38-year-old forward touched the back of his thigh, and was taken off as an injury precaution,as reported by Diario AS.

Inter Miami were engaged in a 4-4 draw at the time against Philadelphia Union with 20 minutes remaining, meaning Messi had little incentive to come off if it was not a genuine problem. As it was, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul added goals in the final ten minutes to secure victory, but the headlines were focused on Messi’s potential injury.

🚨🚨🚨 ATENCIÓN 🚨🚨🚨 Lionel Messi sale del partido al minuto 72 y va directo al vestuario, tocándose el posterior de la pierna izquierda.. Mas info soon pic.twitter.com/202IkaOoQL — Arielipillo (@arielipillo) May 25, 2026

Messi avoids muscle injury ahead of World Cup

However the first update coming from Argentina has been positive for Messi and the Albiceleste. Gaston Edul reports that Messi requested the change as a precaution, feeling some tightness in his hamstring. He has no diagnosed injury, but Messi preferred to avoid any risks continuing on the pitch, hence his substitution. Thus Argentina fans can breather easier.

Leo Messi pidió el cambio de manera preventiva porque se le cargó el isquiotibial.

No tiene lesión muscular. No siguió cargando la zona ni arriesgando. pic.twitter.com/YB8MZaO98H — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) May 25, 2026

Argentina yet to announce World Cup squad

Messi has been relatively coy on his chances of playing at the World Cup for the past year, refusing to commit to being there. As time has gone on, and without any significant injuries, the expectation is that Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni names their captain in their squad. It is not yet clear whether he will play a role as a starter in what will no doubt be his final tournament.

Should he be called up, along with Cristiano Ronaldo he will set a record for a sixth World Cup appearance. Messi has started off the Major League Soccer season in fine form, scoring 13 goals and giving seven assists in 16 appearances so far this season.