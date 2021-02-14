Former Manchester City star tips Lionel Messi for Pep Guardiola reunion

Ex Manchester City defender Pablo Zabaleta has backed Lionel Messi to move to the Premier League ahead of next season.

Messi’s current contract at the Camp Nou expires at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, with widespread speculation over his future.

The 33-year old has consistently stated he will wait until the summer to make a decision on what to do, with Barcelona still fighting on three fronts in the coming months.

However, with City rumoured to be interested him, his former Argentina teammate believes England could be an ideal destination.

“Leo has played in La Liga for many years and I think it would be a great attraction for him to experience English football” Zabaleta told an interview with the Sunday Mirror.

“Manchester City offer the perfect conditions. He knows Pep very well, and he knows the sporting director, Txiki Begiristain and the CEO, Ferran Soriano.

“He also has his close friend Kun Agüero. It would be a great decision if Leo leaves Barcelona.

“But only if that is what he wants, as it would be good for him to go to a club that already has people who can help him settle.

“If Leo decides to leave Barcelona and wants to play in the best league, then he has to experience the Premier League for himself.”

City boss Pep Guardiola has consistently distanced himself with a move for Messi, insisting he would prefer his former talisman to end his career in Catalonia.

However, if he does decline to extend his deal at the Camp Nou, City are likely to join the race with Paris Saint-Germain to sign him in the coming months.