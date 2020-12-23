La Liga roundup: Madrid, Betis and Alaves emerge victorious, stalemate at the Coliseum

There was eight goals in four games this evening in La Liga, with football taking cross across Spain in the final round of fixtures ahead of Christmas.

Getafe drew 1-1 with Celta Vigo at Coliseum Alfonso Perez, Damian Suarez taking the lead for the hosts seven minutes in with a stunner before Iago Aspas equalised from a spot kick ten minutes later.

Real Madrid continued their revival with a 2-0 victory over Granada at the Alfredo Di Stefano. Casemiro opened the scoring for Los Blancos just shy of the hour mark before Karim Benzema scored a second in injury time.

Alaves beat Eibar 2-1 at Mendizorroza. Pedro Leon gave the visitors an early advantage with his fourth minute strike before two goals in the five minute window before half-time from Edgar Mendez and Deyverson turned the tie on its head.

Real Betis picked up a victory and a clean sheet against Andalusian rivals Cadiz at the Benito Villamarin in Seville. The hosts found their winner in the final 20 minutes, with two former Club America players combining to seal the win – Diego Lainez assisting for Guido Rodriguez.