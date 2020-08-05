Roma contenders to sign Barcelona defender Umtiti

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has emerged as a summer transfer target for Italian club Roma, report Diario Sport.

There are said to be multiple clubs interested in the central defender but the Serie A club have emerged as a serious contender, and would like to land Umtiti on a season-long loan arrangement.

This is something that is likely to suit the Catalan giants, who are aiming to move on players who are not guaranteed first-team starters as it would ease the pressure on their wage bill.

Umtiti could act as a de facto replacement for Chris Smalling, whose loan spell at the Italian side appears to be at an end and he could return to Manchester United.

The Cameroon-born defender, who has lost his place in the France international side with Clement Lenglet – his Barca teammate – often preferred in both line-ups, while Gerard Pique is still first choice central defender at the Camp Nou.

Umtiti’s contract at Barcelona runs through to the summer of 2023 and he is still keen to fight for his first-team place, but the club are keen to clear him from the wage bill for next season.

Ronald Araujo has also been promoted to the first-team squad while Barcelona transfer news has also linked them with a return for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia.