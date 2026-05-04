As the weeks go by, more and more doubts are emerging regarding a move to Barcelona for Alessandro Bastoni. The Inter and Italy star has previously shown a lot of interest in making the move to the Spotify Camp Nou, but now, he’s reportedly preparing to extend his stay in Milan for at least another season.

On top of this, there are concerns within Barcelona regarding the price that Inter have put on a deal. The Nerazzurri wants as much as €70m to part ways with their prized defender, whereas the Catalans are currently only prepared to pay €50m, which is why there are reports of playing being included in a deal.

Hansi Flick has yet to have a definite say on whether Barcelona will go for Bastoni in the summer, but in the meantime, sporting director Deco has started to identify other targets. One of those is also in Italy, with Gianluca Di Marzio (via MD) reporting that Roma’s Evan N’Dicka is on the Portuguese’s radar.

N’Dicka is a player that Barcelona have been aware of for some time, and back in 2023, they were interested in signing him when he was at Eintracht Frankfurt. On that occasion, he would have arrived as a free agent, but now, he’d cost much more.

Roma want €40m to sell N’Dicka

According to the report, Roma would only considering selling if they were to receive an offer in the region of €40m. That would be much more in the ballpark of the figure that Barcelona would want to pay for a new central defender, but whether they would be prepared to splash out for the Ivory Coast international remains to be seen.

Barcelona will only seriously consider other options if it becomes clear that Bastoni will not be leaving Inter. In the meantime, their focus is on convincing both him and Inter.