Barcelona and Arsenal scouting 20-year-old Belgian winger at Ajax

Barcelona have made a strong effort to pursue emerging young talents in the last couple of years under Director of Football Deco, and the latest name to be associated with the Blaugrana is Ajax winger Mika Godts. It was a quiet window for Barcelona, but Barca Atletic brought in Juwensley Onstein, Hamza Abdelkarim and Patricio Pacifico during the winter transfer window.

Godts seems to be a player that would come into the first team rather than be brought in to develop at Barca Atletic. The 20-year-old is enjoying a breakout season at Ajax, with 10 goals and nine assists in his 29 appearances so far. Last season he made his first inroads into the first team, and Godts has now established himself as a key player for the Dutch giants.

Barcelona scouting Godts progress

Barcelona have already sent scouts to watch Godts in person at Ajax, as they track his progress say Voetbal International (via Sport). A direct and pacy left-winger, he cuts in to finish on his right side, and is not afraid to take on his defender. That said, given Godts is one of the few positives for an Ajax side trying to rebuild, they are keen to hang onto him, and have the Belgian winger under contract until 2029.

Interest from Bundesliga and Serie A

Naturally, Barcelona are not the only side on the scene either. The same outlet say that Napoli made contact with Ajax about Godts in recent weeks. Serie A rivals AS Roma have also spoken to Godts’ agents, as have Stuttgart. Barcelona’s biggest competition would come from Arsenal though, who are the other side that have been sending scouts to watch him most regularly.

Ajax’s stance is that they do not want to accept an offer unless they feel it is irrefutable, which sets Barcelona back somewhat. Currently they have Raphinha and Marcus Rashford on their left side, and with limited ability to invest, the Blaugrana may struggle to sign Godts without a notable exit.