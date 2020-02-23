Angel Correa: Liverpool win gave us confidence to beat Villarreal

Atletico Madrid edged themselves back into the top four of La Liga with an impressive 3-1 win at home to Villarreal.

Diego Simeone watched on from the stands due to a touchline ban, as goals from Angel Correa, Koke and substitute Joao Felix sealed an important three points.

Los Rojiblancos battled through a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League in midweek, and Mexican international Correa believes that win injected huge confidence in time the squad.

“This was an important win for us, particularly after the results of our rivals this weekend,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“The win over Liverpool gave us confidence, and that will push us on until the end of the season.”

“Liverpool are the best team in the world, and to beating them gave us immense joy.”

Getafe’s 3-0 defeat at home to Sevilla, with Jose Bordalas’ slipping down to fifth, with the Andalucians moving into fourth place.

Atletico Madrid have now moved into third, based on their head to head record with Julen Lopetegui’s side and goal difference.

They now face a difficult run of games as they look to maintain their place in this season’s Champions League, and qualification for the 2020-21 tournament.

Simeone’s side face Espanyol and Sevilla in La Liga, before their huge trip to Anfield on March 10.