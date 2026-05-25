Atletico Madrid saw their season, which had promised so much, come to a disappointing end on Sunday with a thumping 5-1 defeat at the hands of Villarreal. That result ensured a 4th place finish for Los Colchoneros, which is below where they would have expected to finish at the start of the campaign.

Atleti had been on course for a stellar season when they reached the Champions League semi-finals and Copa del Rey final, but after losing out in both, their 4th place finish means their efforts have been below-par. As per Sport, head coach Diego Simeone reacted to the defeat at La Ceramica, while he also clearly outlined where his side need to improve for the 2026-27 campaign.

“We were very excited about finishing third. We couldn’t show what we wanted. Villarreal played only in La Liga, which is easier. We compete until the semi-final of the Champions League and the final of the Copa del Rey.

“We’ve conceded too many goals this season, and that doesn’t allow you to compete. In the Champions League, we scored a lot of goals, and that’s why we were able to advance further. It is a wake-up call. It’s not easy to compete until the Champions League semi-finals, reach the Copa del Rey final and finish third. If we want all that, we have to prepare better for next season. We have to prepare better.”

Simeone on Alvarez: It’s not a question for me

Simeone was asked about whether he believes Julian Alvarez has played his final match in Atleti colours – it comes amid reports that the Argentine striker has turned down the offer of a new contract from club bosses.

“It’s not a question for me, it’s a question for Julián. He’s old enough to know what he’s going to do, and I’m sure he’ll have his decision made.”