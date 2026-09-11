Liverpool beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 at Anfield in the opening match of the 2026/27 Champions League league phase, overturning an early Marcos Llorente goal with strikes from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. Into The Calderon’s player ratings from the match offer a detailed look at how Diego Simeone’s side let a promising start slip away.

Liverpool overturn Atlético’s early lead

Julián Álvarez dropped deep, drove forward with the ball, and slid a through-ball for Llorente to finish clinically past Alisson, giving Los Rojiblancos the lead. Liverpool, previewed ahead of kickoff in this look at Atlético’s absences and selection, gradually took control of possession and turned it into goals.

Ronald Araújo’s backheel released Szoboszlai for the equaliser, and Mac Allister settled it with a powerful long-range effort. Atlético had been most dangerous on the counter in the opening period, but once Liverpool established their rhythm, the visitors struggled to create further clear chances.

Álvarez and Llorente among the few positives

Álvarez earned a 6 for his contribution, credited with the assist for Llorente’s opener and a curling long-range attempt that forced a strong save from Alisson. Given the offseason drama and questions over his commitment discussed in this piece on Álvarez rebuilding trust with Simeone, the Argentine’s performance offered a reminder of his quality, a theme also explored in this analysis of Atlético’s attacking issues.

Llorente also scored a 6, marauding forward and limiting Rio Ngumoha for most of the night before being beaten by him in the buildup to Liverpool’s second goal. Pablo Barrios was rated the highest outfield performer at 6.5, breaking up Liverpool’s press, driving counter-attacks, and winning eight of his 12 duels.

A difficult night for the rest of the side

Jan Oblak was given a 5, making three saves but unable to influence either goal. Dávid Hancko also scored a 5 despite completing just three of 11 attempted long balls, while Pubill managed only a 3.5 after being repeatedly overwhelmed by Liverpool’s press and picking up a yellow card.

Koke’s 4 reflected a passing-heavy but low-impact display, completing 37 of 40 passes without imposing himself defensively. Baena and Kang-in Lee were also rated 4 apiece, the former sending two long-range efforts over the bar and the latter managing just one chance created before his 59th-minute withdrawal. Giuliano rounded out the 4s after a botched slide tackle contributed to a Liverpool counter and he was beaten in the move leading to a disallowed late goal.

Among the substitutes, Grimaldo was the lowest-rated at 3.5, with Lookman, Hjulmand, and Le Normand all scoring 4, and Jonathan David given a 4.5 on his debut for the club.

Player Rating Note Oblak 5 Three saves, no fault on goals conceded Hancko 4 Just 3 of 11 long balls accurate Romero 5 Five tackles, won all seven duels Pubill 3.5 Struggled against Liverpool’s press, booked Llorente 6 Scored the opener, beaten by Ngumoha late Baena 4 Two long-range shots off target Koke 4 37/40 passes, quiet defensively Barrios 6.5 Best outfield performer, eight of 12 duels won Giuliano 4 Beaten in buildup to disallowed goal Kang-in Lee 4 One chance created, subbed 59th minute Álvarez 6 Assist for Llorente, forced Alisson save

According to The Guardian’s match report, Liverpool’s second-half improvement proved decisive after Atlético’s early tactical surprise wore off, extending the club’s winless run against English opposition in the Champions League league phase.